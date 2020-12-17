COMSovereign's DragonWave-X Signs Latin America Distribution Agreement with RF Engineering & Energy Resources for Telecom 'Any Haul' Radios for Tier-1 Operators

DALLAS, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- COMSovereign Holding Corp. (OTCQB: COMS) ("COMSovereign" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based developer of 4G LTE Advanced and 5G Communication Systems and Solutions, announced that its DragonWave-X ("DWX"), telecom backhaul business unit, has executed a new direct distribution agreement with RF Engineering & Energy Resource ("RFEQ") to support its tier-1 network customers in Latin America.

For over 20 years, RFEQ has been serving the needs of global customers with expertise in advanced connectivity solutions including antennas, cellular routers, IP-TV Solutions, and broadband radios. In response to increased interest received from local operators in Mexico including Telcel, AT&T Mexico and Claro, seeking hardware solutions to support 5G expansion and Huawei network hardware replacement, RFEQ has turned to DragonWave-X as a new radio technology provider. Under terms of the distribution agreement, RFEQ intends to provide its customers with the full suite of 'any haul' (back, mid- and front haul) access/transport radio products sourced from both DragonWave-X and Virtual NetCom (VNC), another unit of COMSovereign Holding Corp. Core products include DWX's Harmony Enhanced and Harmony Enhanced MC packet microwave solutions and VNC's 5G and LTE access radios and vCore, virtualized core products.

Dave Farrar, COO of DragonWave-X commented, "For over 20 years, RF Engineering & Energy Resource has built numerous longstanding relationships in the industry, working directly with some of the top carriers and they have been a valuable partner for DragonWave-X over the past 10 years, providing us with world class microwave antennas supporting our 6-42GHz radio platforms. We are pleased to expand our relationship with RFEQ and to have been chosen to support their customers looking for any haul solutions."

"Demand for advanced backhaul and transport radio technology is growing as operators accelerate their 5G network buildouts. By working with DragonWave-X, we have the unique ability to leverage cutting-edge 'any haul' radio technology sourced from a single provider and all of U.S. origin, a competitive differentiator for us as customers seek to replace critical network infrastructure with hardware produced in the United States and Europe," added Thomas Mansfield, CEO, CTO and founder at RF Engineering & Energy Resource.

About COMSovereign Holding Corp.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: COMS) has assembled a portfolio of communications technology companies that enhance connectivity across the entire data transmission spectrum. Through strategic acquisitions and organic research and development efforts, COMSovereign has become a U.S.-based communications provider able to provide 4G LTE Advanced and 5G-NR telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. For more information about COMSovereign, please visit www.COMSovereign.com .

About DragonWave-X

DragonWave-X is a leading provider of high-capacity packet microwave solutions that drive next-generation IP networks. DragonWave-X's carrier-grade point-to-point packet microwave systems transmit broadband voice, video and data, enabling service providers, government agencies, enterprises and other organizations to meet their increasing bandwidth requirements rapidly and affordably. The principal application of DragonWave-X's portfolio is wireless network backhaul, including a range of products ideally suited to support the emergence of underlying small cell networks. Additional solutions include leased line replacement, last mile fiber extension and enterprise networks. For more information, visit http://www.dragonwavex.com.

About RF Engineering & Energy Resource

RF Engineering & Energy Resource provides product design, manufacturing outsourcing and distribution of various branded solutions for the wireless and wireline industries. Offering a diverse product array ranging from Ultra-High Performance Microwave Antennas (2.4 GHz to 80GHz), to (900Mhz-5.95GHz) Sector / Panel / Omni / Yagi; RF Engineering & Energy Resources supports the key manufacturers of today and through our universal interface, we can support your investment in the tomorrow. For more information, visit http://www.rfeq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and estimates of future performance and economic conditions, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expects," "may," "looks to," "will," "should," "plan," "intend," "on condition," "target," "see," "potential," "estimates," "preliminary," or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, or by discussion of strategy or goals or other future events, circumstances, or effects. Moreover, forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic, which may limit access to the Company's facilities, customers, management, support staff, and professional advisors, and to develop and deliver advanced voice and data communications systems, demand for the Company's products and services, economic conditions in the U.S. and worldwide, and the Company's ability to recruit and retain management, technical, and sales personnel. Further information relating to factors that may impact the Company's results and forward-looking statements are disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation, other than imposed by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

