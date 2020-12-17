Livexlive Media Inc (LIVX) CFO, EVP & Secretary Michael Quartieri Bought $55,840 of Shares

CFO, EVP & Secretary of Livexlive Media Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael Quartieri (insider trades) bought 19,255 shares of LIVX on 12/15/2020 at an average price of $2.9 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $55,840.

LiveXLive Media Inc, formerly Loton Corp, provides emerging live and digital music space content, including live music events. It operates through its subsidiary LiveXLive, Corp and provides live shows, club nights, corporate and other events. LiveXLive Media Inc has a market cap of $208.384 million; its shares were traded at around $2.890000 with and P/S ratio of 3.99. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with LiveXLive Media Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO & Chairman, 10% Owner Robert S Ellin bought 4,400 shares of LIVX stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $2.9. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.34% since.

CEO & Chairman, 10% Owner Robert S Ellin bought 1,900 shares of LIVX stock on 12/11/2020 at the average price of $2.69. The price of the stock has increased by 7.43% since.

CEO & Chairman, 10% Owner Robert S Ellin bought 3,700 shares of LIVX stock on 12/09/2020 at the average price of $2.53. The price of the stock has increased by 14.23% since.

CEO & Chairman, 10% Owner Robert S Ellin bought 1,800 shares of LIVX stock on 12/04/2020 at the average price of $2.4. The price of the stock has increased by 20.42% since.

CEO & Chairman, 10% Owner Robert S Ellin bought 2,400 shares of LIVX stock on 12/02/2020 at the average price of $2.5. The price of the stock has increased by 15.6% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO, EVP & Secretary Michael Quartieri bought 19,255 shares of LIVX stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $2.9. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.34% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Bridget Baker bought 5,000 shares of LIVX stock on 11/25/2020 at the average price of $2.38. The price of the stock has increased by 21.43% since.

For the complete insider trading history of LIVX, click here