5 Guru Stocks Expected to Expand Earnings

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, as of Dec. 17, the following guru-held companies have positive future earnings estimates from Morningstar analysts.

PVH

Shares of PVH Corp. (PVH) were trading around $95.53 on Thursday.

The company, which provides branded apparel, has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 7 out of 10. Its earnings per share have declined 6.20% over the past three years.

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 3.23%. The return on equity of -22.41% and return on assets of -8.62% are underperforming 84% of companies in the manufacturing - apparel and accessories industry.

With 10.36% of outstanding shares, Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.46% and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.33%.

Kimco

On Thursday, Kimco Realty Corp. (KIM) was trading around $15.26 per share.

With a market cap of $6.60 billion, the U.S real estate investment trust has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 7 out of 10. Its earnings per share have risen 0.40% over the past three years.

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 1.06%. The ROE of 16.89% and ROA of 8.05% are outperforming 93% of companies in the REITs industry.

With 0.26% of outstanding shares, Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.08% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.06%.

AutoNation

Shares of AutoNation Inc. (AN) were trading around $66.10 per share on Thursday.

With a market cap of $5.81 billion, the U.S. automotive dealer has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 7 out of 10. Its earnings per share have risen 6.20% over the past three years.

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 11.93%. The ROE of 12.51% and ROA of 3.83% are outperforming 72% of companies in the vehicles and parts industry.

With 2.56% of outstanding shares, Edward Lampert (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.63% and Murray Stahl (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.47%.

Ingredion

Ingredion Inc. (INGR) was trading around $81.91 per share on Thursday.

The company, which manufactures ingredients for the food, beverage, paper and personal-care industries, has a market cap of $5.49 billion and a GuruFocus profitability rating of 7 out of 10. Its earnings per share have declined 2.20% over the past three years.

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 8.62%. The ROE of 12.82% and ROA of 5.49% are outperforming 68% of companies in the consumer packaged goods industry.

With 1.33% of outstanding shares, Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Yacktman Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.58% and Charles Brandes (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.39%.

Stifel Financial

On Thursday, Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) was trading around $77.40 per share.

With a market cap of $5.32 billion, the middle-market-focused investment bank has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 6 out of 10. Its earnings per share have climbed 76.49% over the last three years.

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 1.11%. The return on equity of 11.38% and return on assets of 1.77% are outperforming 56% of companies in the capital markets industry.

With 1.78% of outstanding shares, Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by HOTCHKIS & WILEY with 0.87% and Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.10%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author: