Morningstar Reports U.S. Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Flows for November 2020

CHICAGO, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Morningstar, Inc. (Nasdaq: MORN), a leading provider of independent investment research, today reported estimated U.S. mutual fund and exchange-traded fund (ETF) flows for November 2020. During a month that included the U.S. elections and progress on COVID-19 vaccines, long-term mutual funds and ETFs collected near-record inflows of $112 billion, marking the eighth consecutive month of inflows. Exchange-traded funds saw a record $97 billion of inflows for the month, topping the previous monthly record of $62 billion set in June 2019.

Morningstar's report about U.S. fund flows for November 2020 is available here. Highlights from the report include:

With help from ETFs, U.S. equity funds had only their second month of inflows in 2020. Nearly $36 billion of these inflows went to broad-market funds, such as the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index, which holds a Morningstar Analyst Rating ™ of Gold and became the first U.S. fund to end a month with more than $1 trillion in total assets.

Taxable-bond funds garnered $52 billion in November, bringing the group's total inflows to $368 billion for the year-to-date period. Intermediate core bond funds led inflows for the group with $15 billion. Investors added $6.5 billion to high-yield bond funds in addition to investing $6 billion in short-term bond and intermediate government funds. On the other hand, investors pulled $5.7 billion from long government funds amid historically low interest rates.

Commodities funds, which have had strong inflows as a group for much of 2020, saw $5 billion of outflows in November, their second consecutive month of outflows. $3.8 billion of these outflows came from SPDR Gold Shares as the price of gold continued its gradual pullback from its all-time high of more than $2,000 per ounce set in early August 2020.

Among fund families, iShares topped the list in November with nearly $31 billion of inflows, with the firm collecting $26 billion across its U.S.-, international-, and sector equity funds. Fidelity had a strong month with nearly $12.4 billion of inflows, owing much of its recent growth to its passively managed offerings, which pulled in $11 billion during the month. Meanwhile, Dimensional Fund Advisors had the most outflows of all fund families in November at nearly $1.9 billion. Dodge & Cox and T. Rowe Price followed with $1.7 billion of outflows each.

To view the complete report, please click here.

