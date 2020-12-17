IDenta Explosives Detection Technology Approved by Armasuisse and will be supplied for use by Swiss Defense & Security Forces

HOLLYWOOD, Florida, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IDenta Corp. (OTCQB: IDTA) a worldwide leader in the development of Field Detection and Home Diagnostics Testing Kits for Drugs & Explosives and Unique Forensic Products approved as an official supplier for Armasuisse, the Federal Office for Defense Procurement of Switzerland and affiliated with the Swiss Federal Department of Defense & Security. After conducting a comprehensive testing and qualification process, IDenta's explosives test kits were approved for use by Armasuisse and supply of IDenta kits to Swiss defense and security forces has begun.

Mr. Amichai Glattstein, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are happy to inform that the IDenta explosive field testing kits, have met the the high standards set by Armasuisse and have been approved for use for all Swiss security and defense forces .The approval process included complex and extensive testing and I am very happy that a prestigious customer such as the Swiss defense and security forces are joining our continuously expanding customer list."

About IDenta Corp.

IDenta Corp. is a global leader in the development and supply of Field Detection and Home Diagnostics Testing Kits for Drugs & Explosives and Unique Forensic Products in the Homeland Security and Consumer Markets. IDenta develops, manufactures and distributes revolutionary products for both the professional Law and Retail markets which consistently pass the highest qualifications and testing procedures of law enforcement and security agencies around the world.

