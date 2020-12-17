  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
IDenta Explosives Detection Technology Approved by Armasuisse and will be supplied for use by Swiss Defense & Security Forces

December 17, 2020 | About: OTCPK:IDTA +0% OTCPK:IDTA +0% OTCPK:IDTA +0%

PR Newswire

HOLLYWOOD, Florida, Dec. 17, 2020

HOLLYWOOD, Florida, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IDenta Corp. (OTCQB: IDTA) a worldwide leader in the development of Field Detection and Home Diagnostics Testing Kits for Drugs & Explosives and Unique Forensic Products approved as an official supplier for Armasuisse, the Federal Office for Defense Procurement of Switzerland and affiliated with the Swiss Federal Department of Defense & Security. After conducting a comprehensive testing and qualification process, IDenta's explosives test kits were approved for use by Armasuisse and supply of IDenta kits to Swiss defense and security forces has begun.

Mr. Amichai Glattstein, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are happy to inform that the IDenta explosive field testing kits, have met the the high standards set by Armasuisse and have been approved for use for all Swiss security and defense forces .The approval process included complex and extensive testing and I am very happy that a prestigious customer such as the Swiss defense and security forces are joining our continuously expanding customer list."

About IDenta Corp.

IDenta Corp. is a global leader in the development and supply of Field Detection and Home Diagnostics Testing Kits for Drugs & Explosives and Unique Forensic Products in the Homeland Security and Consumer Markets. IDenta develops, manufactures and distributes revolutionary products for both the professional Law and Retail markets which consistently pass the highest qualifications and testing procedures of law enforcement and security agencies around the world.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements contained herein may be, within the meaning of the federal securities laws, "forward-looking statements" that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations as of the date hereof, and the company does not undertake any responsibility to update any of these statements in the future.

Company Contact Information:
Public Relations
Tel: +1 240-545-6646
Email: [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/identa-explosives-detection-technology-approved-by-armasuisse-and-will-be-supplied-for-use-by-swiss-defense--security-forces-301194889.html

SOURCE IDenta Corp.


