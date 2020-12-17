Hibbett Sports Partners With Nike And NiceKicks.com On 'Small-Town Sneakerhead' Campaign Launch With Sneaker Giveaway

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB), a Birmingham based premium footwear and athleisure retailer with more than 1,000 Hibbett Sports and City Gear specialty stores nationwide, today announced an exclusive partnership with Nike and footwear news site, NiceKicks to unveil a Small-Town Sneakerhead digitalcampaign and video premiere on December 17, 2020. To commemorate the new collaborative series and celebrate sneakerheads from small towns across America, Hibbett is giving away two $1000 Hibbett Sports gift cards to two lucky recipients who share their sneaker collections on social media. The latest episode of Small-Town Sneakerheads will launch on NiceKicks.com and Hibbett.com and feature Cheyenne, Wyoming native and sneaker enthusiast, Brett Drake.

"Hibbett is a top destination for sneakerheads to pick up the hottest releases in small towns across America"

The Small-Town Sneakerhead series highlights the unique world of sneakers and specifically small-town aficionados and collectors who give their own unique spin to sneaker culture in non-metropolitan areas of the country. Interviewees share their extensive collections of specialty sneakers from top brands like Nike and a glimpse into their daily lives.

"Hibbett is a top destination for sneakerheads to pick up the hottest releases in small towns across America," said Sarah Sharp-Wangaard, VP Marketing, Hibbett Sports. "We are excited about partnering with NiceKicks and Nike to bring this campaign to life and further engage with the sneaker community, as it means so much to our respective brands."

Each episode in the series will showcase a different sneakerhead and share their story including; how they got started collecting, what they have in their collections and what excites them about the future of sneakers. Whether viewers are sneakerheads or just curious about sneaker culture, the series will be worth watching.

"Sneaker culture started in the biggest cities around the world, but over the decades the passion for shoes has spread far and wide to all walks of life from major cities to small towns," said Matt Halfhill, Founder and CEO, NiceKicks. "It has been an enjoyable opportunity to work with Hibbett and Nike on this series to shine a light on sneakerheads that don't reside in major markets or ones traditionally associated with sneaker culture."

"This partnership is a first of its kind and a celebration of not just sneakerheads, but sneakerheads who live where you might not expect," said John Bapst, Sales Director, Nike.

In the December 17, 2020 episode, viewers will meet Brett Drake who started unofficially collecting at age 12 and built up his sneaker collection to over 250. Drake says his collection is unique because of the variety of shoes he owns. He is passionate about many different types of kicks from Air Jordan's to Kobe's, LeBron's, Kyrie's and KD's, to trainers like Air Trainer 1's and 3's, Air Max 1's and Air Max 90's. He is also a fan of the latest innovations in sneakers such as; Vaporfly's, Alphafly's and Nike SB Dunks. Drake, a married father of two, works as a Project Manager in the mining industry and is perhaps not the typical sneakerhead one would envision.

In a previous episode, viewers were introduced to East Buffalo, New York native, Tiona Deniece who fell in love with sneakers when she was only 13 years old. Deniece was a basketball player in high school and when her parents stopped buying sneakers for her, she got a job at a footwear retailer and continued building her extensive shoe collection. Deniece has gone to great lengths to get coveted pairs of sneakers, like camping out overnight or shopping overseas. However, Deniece a busy musician, now does most of her shopping online, because of the ease and convenience.

About Nice Kicks From humble beginnings, Nice Kicks started in the spring of 2006 in a spare bedroom with one mission: To provide shoe-enthusiasts authoritative, accurate, and credible news, information, and history about sneakers. Matt Halfhill recognized the frustration within the community of relying mostly on message boards and rumors to find credible information. For years, shoe-enthusiasts relied on message boards and forums for information pertaining to sneaker release dates, pricing and availability. However, more often than not, many felt frustrated due to the lack of in-depth and accurate information. In order to address this problem, Nice Kicks was launched to offer readers a daily destination for credible information, sneaker history and an expert opinion.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is a leading athletic-inspired fashion retailer with more than 1,000 Hibbett Sports and City Gear specialty stores located in 35 states nationwide. Celebrating its 75th year, Hibbett has a rich history of convenient locations, personalized customer service and access to coveted footwear, apparel and equipment from top brands like Nike, Jordan and adidas. Consumers can browse styles, find new releases, shop looks and make purchases online or in their nearest store by visiting www.hibbett.com. Follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook @hibbettsports and @citygear .

Media Contact:

Wendy Yellin

WY Marcom

[email protected]

925-519-3363

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hibbett-sports-partners-with-nike-and-nicekickscom-on-small-town-sneakerhead-campaign-launch-with-sneaker-giveaway-301194752.html

SOURCE Hibbett Sporting Goods Inc.