AWS Deploys Synopsys VCS on Arm-based AWS Graviton2 to Accelerate SoC Development

December 17, 2020 | About: NAS:SNPS +0.16%

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 17, 2020

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced that Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) has deployed VCS® Fine-Grained Parallelism (FGP) technology running on Arm®-based Graviton2 servers. The deployment of Synopsys' functional verification solutions on the AWS cloud platform enables accelerated development and verification of breakthrough connectivity technology and SoCs.

AWS cloud enables users to take advantage of elastic infrastructure resources to address the increasing capacity requirements for semiconductor simulations. Running Synopsys' VCS FGP technology on cloud, which is optimized to take advantage of multi-core and many-core CPU platforms, provides AWS higher simulation throughput. VCS' native integration with Synopsys Verification IP and Verdi® advanced debug solutions enables design teams to achieve higher productivity for accelerated verification closure with superior hardware price/performance.

"AWS has been an early adopter of Synopsys' functional verification solutions to accelerate the development of our next-generation datacenter chips," said David Brown, Vice President, Amazon EC2, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "Using Synopsys verification tools on AWS Graviton2 allows us to perform full chip simulation at lower cost."

"The pace of innovation happening in this next era of computing underscores the importance of faster time-to-market for SoCs," said Chris Bergey, SVP and GM, Infrastructure Line of Business, Arm. "The deployment of Synopsys functional verification solutions on AWS Graviton2 processors demonstrate the growth of Arm in the cloud. We look forward to what our mutual customers will bring to market using the growing set of EDA tools now available on Arm."

"As SoC design complexity grows, so do the number of simulation cycles they require, which increases the demand for more compute power," said Sandeep Mehrotra, VP of engineering in the Verification Group at Synopsys. "Our verification technology collaboration enabled AWS to perform full-chip simulation for their datacenter SoCs and find bugs faster. With VCS optimized for multi-core and many-core Arm-based CPU platforms to the cloud, users are able to move simulation workloads to the cloud, enabling faster time-to-market."

About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As the world's 15th largest software company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and is also growing its leadership in software security and quality solutions. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing applications that require the highest security and quality, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative, high-quality, secure products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

