HERO9 Black Firmware Update Delivers New GoPro Remote Compatibility, Up to 30% Faster Content Transfer Speeds to Phones, Improved HyperSmooth 3.0 Cold Weather Performance, Slo-Mo Shortcut, External Mic Support and More

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) announced a new firmware update for its HERO9 Black flagship camera that makes it compatible with the company's new ruggedized, waterproof, Bluetooth® remote aptly named, The Remote, which also launches today.

GoPro's new Bluetooth® remote—The Remote—is rugged, waterproof, wearable and mountable.

HERO9 Black's new v1.5 firmware also includes:

Up to 30% faster wireless transfer of content from the camera to the GoPro app

Improved HyperSmooth 3.0 performance in cold temperatures

A slo-mo shortcut slider button

Improved GPS accuracy

Support for live streaming with the Max Lens Mod, bringing Max HyperSmooth and SuperView plus in-camera horizon-lock to live streaming

Pro 3.5mm Mic Adapter support for those wanting to use external mics in lieu of the Media Mod for HERO9 Black

Firmware updates are also available today for HERO8 Black and GoPro MAX that increase wireless transfer speeds by up to 15% and 20%, respectively, and provide compatibility with GoPro's new Bluetooth® remote—The Remote.

The Remote is a smartwatch-size accessory that can be mounted to anything from a user's wrist to a gear strap, handlebar or rollbar. It is rugged and waterproof to 16 feet, features a large status display and proud glove-friendly buttons. The Remote enables convenient control of the most used camera functions, including powering on and off, mode changing and shutter button control.

The Remote can control up to five GoPro cameras simultaneously from as far as 200 feet away. And it uses Bluetooth® Low Energy for maximum battery life and easy pairing with your GoPro.

The Remote is compatible with HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black and MAX and is available on GoPro.com for $79.99 MSRP, or at a 30% discount for GoPro Subscribers. It is currently available in North America only with a worldwide release coming in Feb. 2021.

The HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black and MAX firmware updates are available on GoPro.com and via the GoPro app today. The Remote, HERO9 Black, Max Lens Mod, HERO8 Black and MAX are available now on GoPro.com.

About GoPro, Inc.

GoPro helps the world capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

For more information, visit www.gopro.com. Members of the press can access official brand and product images, logos and reviewer guides by visiting GoPro's press portal. GoPro users can submit their photos, raw video clips and edits to GoPro Awards for an opportunity to be featured on GoPro's social channels and receive gear and cash awards. Learn more at www.gopro.com/awards. Connect with GoPro on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, and GoPro's blog The Inside Line.

GoPro, HERO and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hero9-black-firmware-update-delivers-new-gopro-remote-compatibility-up-to-30-faster-content-transfer-speeds-to-phones-improved-hypersmooth-3-0-cold-weather-performance-slo-mo-shortcut-external-mic-support-and-more-301195200.html

SOURCE GoPro, Inc.