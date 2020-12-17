Enteris BioPharma to Participate in Biotech Showcase Digital and BIO @ JPM During "J.P. Morgan Week 2021"

BOONTON, N.J., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enteris BioPharma, Inc., a biotechnology company developing innovative drug products based on its proprietary delivery technologies, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of SWK Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: SWKH), announced that the company is participating in Biotech Showcase Digital and BIO @ JPM. Both events will be held virtually and are scheduled alongside the J.P. Morgan 39th Annual Healthcare Conference 2021.

Details of the events are as follows:

Event:

Biotech Showcase Digital Date:

January 11-15, 2021 Registration:

https://informaconnect.com/biotech-showcase/registration-options/





Event:

BIO @ JPM Date:

January 11-15, 2021 Registration:

https://www.bio.org/events/bio-partnering-jpm/registration

During the events, Enteris will have virtual meetings with pharmaceutical executives to explore opportunities involving Peptelligence® and ProPerma™, the company's novel formulation technologies that enable oral delivery BCS class II, III and IV compounds including peptides, peptidomimetics, and small molecules. Enteris continues to advance internal and external programs that leverage Peptelligence and ProPerma, some of which are in late-stage clinical development.

"During 2020, we experienced a year unlike any in recent times, and though there was much tragedy, the therapeutic and vaccine breakthroughs we witnessed were awe inspiring," said Rajiv Khosla, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Enteris. "Much of the success was the result of companies partnering to maximize each team's technological and scientific expertise, and, doing so, demonstrating the power of collaboration. Enteris seeks to emulate the innovative spirit of these partnerships by working with pharmaceutical and biotech companies to overcome the barriers to oral delivery of peptide and small molecule therapies with low bioavailability to unlock the potential for myriad drug products and to reshape treatment paradigms. We are excited to advance this initiative throughout 2021, beginning with Biotech Showcase Digital and BIO @ JPM."

About Enteris BioPharma

Enteris BioPharma, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SWK Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: SWKH) offering innovative formulation solutions utilizing its proprietary drug delivery technologies, Peptelligence® and ProPerma™. The technologies have been the subject of numerous feasibility studies and active development programs, several of which are in late-stage clinical development. Additionally, Enteris BioPharma is advancing an internal product pipeline of oral tablet reformulations of drug products that address significant treatment opportunities for which there is no oral delivery option. Enteris BioPharma's most advanced internal product candidate, Ovarest® (oral leuprolide tablet), is an oral peptide being developed for the treatment of endometriosis. Tobrate™ (oral tobramycin tablet) is also being developed by Enteris BioPharma for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infection (uUTI). A third internal compound, octreotide, is currently in preclinical development. For more information on Enteris BioPharma and its proprietary oral delivery technology, please visit http://www.EnterisBioPharma.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enteris-biopharma-to-participate-in-biotech-showcase-digital-and-bio--jpm-during-jp-morgan-week-2021-301195040.html

SOURCE Enteris BioPharma, Inc.