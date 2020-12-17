PR Newswire
NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE: MFA) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2020 of $0.075 per share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on January 29, 2021, to stockholders of record on December 30, 2020.
MFA Financial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets, including residential whole loans and residential mortgage-backed securities.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mfa-financial-inc-announces-dividend-of-0-075-per-share-301194606.html
SOURCE MFA Financial, Inc.