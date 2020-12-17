  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend

December 17, 2020 | About: NAS:WASH -1.46%

WESTERLY, R.I., Dec. 17, 2020

WESTERLY, R.I., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ: WASH), today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. This represents a one cent per share increase over the most recent quarterly dividend rate. The dividend will be paid January 8, 2021 to shareholders of record on January 4, 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.)

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP, INC.
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., the parent of The Washington Trust Company, had $5.8 billion in assets as of September 30, 2020. Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Corporation's common stock trades on NASDAQ under the symbol WASH. Investor information is available on the Corporation's web site at ir.washtrust.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/washington-trust-bancorp-inc-increases-quarterly-dividend-301195384.html

SOURCE Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.


