Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB) President, CEO and Chairman Amit Yoran Sold $1.8 million of Shares

President, CEO and Chairman of Tenable Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Amit Yoran (insider trades) sold 45,000 shares of TENB on 12/14/2020 at an average price of $38.95 a share. The total sale was $1.8 million.

Tenable Holdings Inc has a market cap of $4.39 billion; its shares were traded at around $42.610000 with and P/S ratio of 10.13.

CEO Recent Trades:

President, CEO and Chairman Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of TENB stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $38.95. The price of the stock has increased by 9.4% since.

President, CEO and Chairman Amit Yoran sold 6,137 shares of TENB stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $34.87. The price of the stock has increased by 22.2% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Stephen A Vintz sold 4,205 shares of TENB stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $34.87. The price of the stock has increased by 22.2% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

General Counsel & Secretary Stephen A Riddick sold 1,472 shares of TENB stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $34.87. The price of the stock has increased by 22.2% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TENB, click here