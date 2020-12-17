OMNICANNA Completes Pioneering Acquisition of Thermic Coating Systems, Ltd., UK and Begins CSi-EDP Integration as it Confirms the Trailblazing Acquisition of Cannabis Science Inc., Targeting a Conglomerate Structured Group of Companies for all Shareholder

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2020 / Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc. (OTC:ENDO), a U.S. Company specializing in hemp formulation-based health and wellness solutions, is pleased to announce it has completed the pioneering acquisition of Thermic Coating Systems, Ltd, headquartered out of the United Kingdom with research and manufacturing arms in the France and the Netherlands. Compounding this success Omnicanna is very pleased to announce its newest surprise acquisition of Cannabis Science Inc., and all of its operating units.

Formally known for its predominant CBIS stock symbol and trading on the OTC markets. The Thermic and Cannabis Science Inc., acquisitions will be known the breakout transactions of the year, respectively! In an all-share exchange transaction that includes all Cannabis Science shareholders, this transaction enables everyone who has Cannabis Science shares to participate and receive shares on a one for one basis in Omnicanna.

Omnicanna is very excited about the immediate and future growth of Thermic Coating Systems, there are some very special expansions and integrations to be announced shortly! Anthony Spring will remain President & CEO of Thermic Coating Systems, UK., and the company will announce bringing him on the Board along with other key management team members and their responsibilities.

Omnicanna will undergo a share structure change, management changes, and name change to re-brand itself as the conglomerate that it has become. Somewhat similar to the Cannabis Science structure before it went private, all Cannabis Science shareholders will receive what Cannabis Science had been planning all along. All brokerage firms will receive formal instructions on how to complete the share exchange for their client shareholders during the first quarter of 2021. All private shares held in the shareholder name will be confirmed through the transfer agent handling the transaction to ensure speedy and accurate delivery of your Omnicanna shares. The complete transaction details and changes will all be announced in the first quarter of 2021.

The transaction paperwork is underway now with the following steps being completed:

*** Cannabis Science shareholder first rights shareholder offerings will close on December 31, 2020, contact Mr. Dabney immediately to ensure your position if requested.

[email protected]

All shareholders notices will be sent out in the first quarter of 2021. All shareholder certificates will be confirmed through the transfer agent. All proposed share changes will be reclassified under the following structure changes: Preferred Shares (Voting Shares) Common Shares (Current Trading Shares) Common Class A (Cannabis Science New Shares)

Mr. Raymond C. Dabney, Chairman of the Board and majority shareholder of Cannabis Science and OMNICANNA, confirms, "This is it! All of our planning, our visions for the Future will include all of our shareholders just as we planned in the first place. We have been offered other situations; however, this is certainly the best fit for all our shareholders to prosper! No matter what and no matter how long it takes, we will get the job done! The remaining Team and Board members get ready! This is it!

We have had quite the year fighting off the wolves for our shareholder's benefit. This past year gave us some seriously needed insight to the true actions and motives of some of our closest partners. This has certainly been a year of attrition while fighting off the Wolves of Wallstreet!

We are ready! Our strengths are back and possibly even stronger by integrating all our assets into one powerful group through Omnicanna and the CSi-EDP, just like Berkshire Hathaway and Amazon are doing with their multi-national multi-industry ownership of so many different types of companies. It seems like a great lead to follow and seems like the perfect scenario for us, right now.

We will change the name of Omnicanna to brand ourselves accordingly. Of course, we will include all of our drug development programs, all our University Educational systems, and our Harvard Award Winning, CSi-EDP Entrepreneurial Economic Development programs for all to benefit immediately!

Leading the cannabinoid drug development pathway of course is the Cannabis Science CSi-EDP and our powerful Harvard Award winning track record for bridging the divides between patient medication access targeting many different critical ailments. We are enhancing critical patient access in the drug development industry at affordable price points. We are using God given plant-based resources to fight these critical ailments and provide palliative care for enhanced quality of life while educating and creating thousands of jobs worldwide. The Cannabis Science CSi-EDP "Bringing it ALL Together", concludes, President & CEO, Mr. Raymond C. Dabney, Harvard GHC Summit, Industry Leader Award Winner, 2018.

About Thermic Coating Systems

Revolutionary heating with the advanced technology, infrared thermic paint systems USA and CDN expansions through manufacturing and job opportunities pushes the CSi-EDP to continue to flourish! Creating jobs, educating the public on new heating advanced technologies and the implementation of such advanced technology worldwide. Not only a revolutionary key to the environment and heating industry, the profound affects in the agriculture industry, home heating and appliance applications are overwhelming. The business & medical applications are immense and with some infrastructure integration for large- and small-scale construction you are changing the environment to the favor of many. The individual unit applications target so many different industry applications; only your lack imagination will stop the flow of viable applications.

Please visit:

https://thermicpaint.com/

https://thermicpaint.com/shop

Paint any wall, ceiling or floor into an infrared heating panel! Large seized Infrared heaters on low temperature on walls and ceilings are the future'! Thermic Paint highest infrared heat radiation lowest energy consumption!

Thermic coating systems begins with revolutionizing the painting and heating industries with the latest advanced technology, with some infrared thermic paint systems using only 24 volts. Such incomparable costs savings is revolutionizing the consumer cost basis for heating, with extraordinary savings. Thermic paint provides infrared heating on low voltage, now you can paint any wall, ceiling or floor into infrared heating panels or use the portable units, for pennies on the dollar!

In all infrared heating panel reviews, the major advantage over here is that you simply paint your wall into an infrared heating panel! Thermic Paint is Revolutionary technology the absolute TOP within all infrared heating panels. Our forecast: In less than 12 years there will be no more convection heaters. Thermic Paint has the highest infrared heat production and the lowest energy consumption costs.

Maintenance-free & future-oriented

With Thermic paint, you not only heat CO 2 -free, but above all absolutely maintenance-free. The heating output remains unrestricted and unimpaired even after years. The components of this heating system consist of the heating paint (adhesive and aluminum tapes, fleece, specialized thermic poles/electrodes paint), a control device, a digital thermostat, a floor sensor (for floor heating systems) as well as a cable set and transformers.

Inexpensive heating with electricity

The Thermic paint 24-volt low voltage technology is absolutely harmless and allows a risk-free, immediate placement of the heating coating on the wall, on ceilings and under floor coverings. At the same time, Thermic paint works absolutely noiselessly and without energy losses. The system is subsequently compatible with other energy sources. With green electricity or photovoltaics, you get a heating solution that already meets the needs of tomorrow today.

Heating with infrared technology

Thermic paint scores with future-oriented energy efficiency, as the energy introduced into the heating coating is converted directly into heat - without line losses and without CO 2 emissions. In addition, the heating coating is located directly on the wall or under the floor or ceiling covering, which enables very dynamic heating behavior with a very fast response time. This saves time and money.

Lowest Energy Consumption

Actually, Thermic paint holds a world record: It's the Infrared heating system with the lowest consumption needed to heat with a constant temperature. Large sized Infrared heaters on low temperature on walls and ceilings are the future' More than 50% of the required heat load can be saved with an efficient layout and intelligent control of the infrared heating system

About Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc.

Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc. is currently developing new natural hemp-based products based on innovative formulations to utilize the unique and potent benefits of the hemp plant. Medicinal properties of hemp have been known and applied for thousands of years. With the aid of scientific research, Omnicanna Health Solutions is translating such knowledge into development of effective hemp formulation-based health and wellness solutions as well as cosmeceutical, nutraceutical, and food brands throughout the world. The Company's health and wellness, nutritional, and cosmetics lines will address personal needs and will evolve with the introduction of new formulations and products, advancing the Company within the expanding multibillion-dollar global market.

About Cannabis Science Inc.

Cannabis Science is the first pioneer for publicly traded cannabinoid companies on the USA stockmarkets and is a certain leader in the research and development of cannabinoid-based medicines and associated delivery technologies. Cannabis Science and its research collaborators have completed and are currently conducting pre-clinical research on cannabinoid-based medicines with plans to transition to clinical trials on a number of products in 2021. Targeted indications include Lung Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Chronic Prostatitis, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD), Oro-bucco-lingual Dyskinesias, Oxidative Stress, Psychosis, and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Cannabis Science is negotiating additional licensing the Company's U.S. patent number 9,763,991 for the Compositions of Cannabinol (CBN) for Treatment of Various Neurobehavioral Disorders, including Sleep Disorders. Cannabis Science announced its drug-development pipeline and the transition into clinical trials as well as other major company initiatives. Cannabis Science has presented at Harvard GHC Summit for four years in a row and its President & CEO Mr. Raymond C. Dabney was Awarded the prestigious Harvard GHC Summit Industry Leader Award in 2018 for the groundbreaking work he has accomplished with the Cannabis Science CSi-EDP themed "Bringing it All Together" and presented its Successes for years at Harvard for the World to use.

Forward Looking Statements

This Press Release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. A statement containing words such as "anticipate," "seek," intend," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "project," or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Some or all of the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based drugs and products. The Company does not undertake any duty, nor does it intend to update the results of these forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:

Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc.

www.Omnicanna.com

www.ihemp.omnicanna.com

Raymond C. Dabney

President

[email protected]

Thermic Coating Systems Ltd.

www.thermicpaint.com

Hans Johannes Schulte

Director

[email protected]

+011 31687787056

Cannabis Science Inc.

www.cannabisscience.com

www.icannabinoid.com

http://edp.cannabisscience.com/

Raymond C. Dabney

President

[email protected]

SOURCE: Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc.

