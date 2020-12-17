  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Business Wire
Rimini Street Announces Investor Day on February 1, 2021

December 17, 2020 | About: NAS:RMNI +2.28%


[url="]Rimini+Street%2C+Inc[/url]. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced it will host an Investor Day on Monday, February 1, 2021, via live webcast. In this two-and-a-half-hour event, [url="]Seth+A.+Ravin[/url], Rimini Street co-founder, CEO and chairman of the board and members of Rimini Street’s senior leadership team will present the company’s vision, products, market, business model, execution strategy and financial plan. The executives will also be available to answer questions in a Q&A session. A detailed agenda with speakers, topics and times and registration information will be provided on January 5, 2021, through a press release and posted on Rimini Street’s IR website: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.riministreet.com[/url].



What: Rimini Street Investor Day



When: Monday, February 1, 2021 from 11:00 AM to 1:30 PM Eastern Time



Where: Virtual web meeting



About Rimini Street, Inc.



Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI) is a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner. The Company offers premium, ultra-responsive and integrated application management and support services that enable enterprise software licensees to save significant costs, free up resources for innovation and achieve better business outcomes. To date, more than 3,700 Fortune 500, Fortune Global 100, midmarket, public sector and other organizations from a broad range of industries have relied on Rimini Street as their trusted application enterprise software products and services provider. To learn more, please visit [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fwww.riministreet.com[/url], follow [url="]%40riministreet[/url] on Twitter and find Rimini Street on [url="]Facebook[/url] and [url="]LinkedIn[/url]. (IR-RMNI)



© 2020 Rimini Street, Inc. All rights reserved. “Rimini Street” is a registered trademark of Rimini Street, Inc. in the United States and other countries, and Rimini Street, the Rimini Street logo, and combinations thereof, and other marks marked by TM are trademarks of Rimini Street, Inc. All other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners, and unless otherwise specified, Rimini Street claims no affiliation, endorsement, or association with any such trademark holder or other companies referenced herein.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201217006020/en/


