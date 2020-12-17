  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Hub Group Receives Two Awards From SDCE and Food Logistics to Close Out the Year

December 17, 2020 | About: HUBG +0.61%

OAK BROOK, Ill., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hub Group ( HUBG), announced today that it has been awarded Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s (SDCE) Green Supply Chain Award and Food Logistics 100+ Top Software and Technology Providers.

SDCE’s Green Supply Chain Award recognizes companies making green or sustainability a core part of their supply chain strategy and are working to achieve measurable sustainability goals within their own operations. The award also recognizes providers of supply chain solutions and services assisting their customers in achieving measurable sustainability goals.

The annual Food Logistics 100+ Top Software and Technology Providers honors leading software and technology providers that ensure a safe, efficient and reliable global food and beverage supply chain.

“This year’s 13th-annual award recognizes enterprises that leveraged green practices and solutions to further drive sustainable improvements in their supply chain,” says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “From software solutions to transportation management systems to several other initiatives designed to reduce carbon footprint and improve the re-use of materials, sustainability continues to rank as a key component to a stronger, safer and more efficient supply chain.”

“Hub Group is proud to receive these two industry awards that reinforce our commitment to sustainability in the supply chain,” said David Yeager, Hub Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our solutions not only drive long-term success for our customers, but also long-term success for the environment.”

Winners of Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s (SDCE) Green Supply Chain Award can be found online, at www.SDCExec.com and in the December 2020 print issue. Additionally, companies on this year’s 2020 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list will be profiled in the November/December 2020 issue of Food Logistics, as well as online at www.foodlogistics.com.

ABOUT SUPPLY & DEMAND CHAIN EXECUTIVE: Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints, and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Visit us on the web at www.SDCExec.com.

ABOUT FOOD LOGISTICS: Food Logistics is published by AC Business Media, a business-to-business media company that provides targeted content and comprehensive, integrated advertising and promotion opportunities for some of the world’s most recognized B2B brands. Its diverse portfolio serves the construction, logistics, supply chain and other industries with print, digital and custom products, events and social media.

ABOUT HUB GROUP: Hub Group offers comprehensive transportation and logistics management solutions. Keeping our customers’ needs in focus, Hub Group designs, continually optimizes and applies industry-leading technology to our customers’ supply chains for better service, greater efficiency and total visibility. As an award-winning, publicly traded company ( HUBG) with $3.7 billion in revenue, our 5,000 employees across the globe are always in pursuit of “The Way Ahead” – a commitment to service, integrity and innovation. For more information, visit https://www.hubgroup.com.

Contact Jennifer Telek from Hub Group Inc. 630 217 4772

