SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of INFO, SNSS, INSU, and FBSS Mergers

IHS Markit Ltd. (: INFO) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to IHS Markit’s agreement to be acquired by S&P Global Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, IHS Markit’s shareholders will receive 0.2838 shares of S&P common stock per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-ihs-markit-ltd.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ CM: SNSS) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Sunesis’ agreement to merge with Viracta. Under the terms of the agreement, Sunesis will issue a number of shares of Sunesis common stock to shareholders of Viracta. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-sunesis-pharmaceuticals-inc.

INSU Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ GS: INAQ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to INSU Acquisition’s agreement to merge with MetroMile, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, INSU Acquisition will issue an amount in cash and a number of shares of INSU Acquisition’s Class A common stock to shareholders of MetroMile. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-insu-acquisition-corp-ii.

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: FBSS) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Fauquier’s agreement to be acquired by Virginia National Bankshares Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, Fauquier’s shareholders will 0.6750 shares of Virginia National common stock per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-fauquier-bankshares-inc.

