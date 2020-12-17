International Land Alliance Announces Site Preparation for CBD Hemp Joint Venture

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL), is pleased to announce its joint venture partner has completed site preparation and will officially break ground next week to develop a commercial hemp operation on 40 acres of the Company's Southern California property.

The Company announced the signing of the joint venture on October 12, 2020. The first phase of the development includes plans for 1,350 square feet of indoor operations slated for growing, germination, processing and storage and 3 acres of outdoor. Indoor grows can have nearly perpetual harvests if the growing conditions are right and a good cultivation team is in place. Outdoor plants are usually larger and contain more buds in many cases, but with multiple harvests, the yield for indoor plants can be much larger depending on the number of plants, as well as the other factors that can impact output.

"It is impressive to see how quickly this project is getting off the ground and we are grateful for the collaboration with our strategic business partner. We are proud to share our first of what will be many updates to our shareholders," said Jason Sunstein, Vice President of International Land Alliance.

As previously announced, the Company entered into a joint venture, which will be owned 50% by the Company and 50% by Grower. The Company's contribution to the Joint Venture will be the use of the 40 acres of land and existing indoor commercial space. Grower will contribute all required capital, consulting services, cultivation equipment, agricultural infrastructure and ability to scale hemp operations.

The Company acquired this property in Q1 2019 for $1,100,000, which included three vacant 20-acre parcels, and one 20-acre parcel with an existing 8,000 square foot event venue currently generating revenue. In Q3 2019, the Company sold one vacant 20-acre parcel for $630,000. After careful due diligence, the Company has determined that this Joint Venture is the best use and return on investment for the remaining two vacant 20-acre parcels without the Company expending additional capital.

