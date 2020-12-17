  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
SoCalGas Statement on California Public Utilities Commission Approval of Renewable Natural Gas Tariff

December 17, 2020 | About: NYSE:SRE +2.86%

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2020

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the California Public Utilities Commission approved SoCalGas and SDG&E's request to offer a voluntary Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) Tariff. The program will allow households and businesses to purchase RNG from the utilities. SoCalGas issued the following statement in support of the decision:

"The approval of the Renewable Natural Gas Tariff is an important step in achieving California's climate goals. SoCalGas supports those goals. With this new program, natural gas customers will soon have the ability to purchase renewable natural gas (RNG) to fuel their homes and businesses, similar to renewable energy programs available to electric customers.

"RNG is made from organic waste from dairies, landfills and with the passage of AB 3163 can now be sourced from dead trees, agricultural waste and vegetation removed for wildfire mitigation. It is the only renewable energy source that can be carbon negative. Experts at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratories say California will need to remove 125 million tons of CO2 from the atmosphere per year to achieve carbon neutrality. And they found that converting organic waste to clean fuels like RNG holds the greatest potential for negative emissions at the lowest cost.

"SoCalGas is helping to build California's 21st century energy system with investments in RNG, hydrogen, fuel cells and carbon capture and storage. The voluntary Renewable Natural Gas Tariff is one of those building blocks and part of SoCalGas' commitment to deliver 20 percent RNG to its core customers by 2030.

"The gas system complements and is a necessary facilitator of decarbonization. California's success in achieving its climate change goals depends in large measure on SoCalGas's success in decarbonizing the fuels flowing through our grid, a goal to which SoCalGas is fully committed."

About Southern California Gas Co.: Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) has been delivering clean, safe and reliable natural gas to its customers for more than 145 years. It is the nation's largest natural gas distribution utility, providing service to 21.6 million consumers connected through 5.9 million meters in more than 500 communities. The company's service territory encompasses approximately 20,000 square miles throughout central and Southern California, from Visalia to the Mexican border. SoCalGas is a regulated subsidiary of Sempra Energy (SRE), a Fortune 500 energy services holding company based in San Diego.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/socalgas-statement-on-california-public-utilities-commission-approval-of-renewable-natural-gas-tariff-301195552.html

SOURCE Southern California Gas Company


