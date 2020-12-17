SPLUNK INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of those who acquired Splunk In

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of those who acquired Splunk Inc. ("Splunk" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SPLK) securities during the period from October 21, 2020 through December 2, 2020 (the "Class Period").

All investors who purchased shares of Splunk Inc. and incurred losses are urged to contact the firm immediately at [email protected] or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action or join the case on our website, www.whafh.com.

If you have incurred losses in the shares of Splunk Inc., youmay, no later than February 2, 2021, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as an investor in the shares of Splunk Inc.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN CASE

On December 2, 2020, after the market closed, Splunk announced its third quarter 2021 financial results in a press release. The Company reported total revenue of $559 million, well below prior guidance expecting between $600 and $630 million. Splunk attributed the shortfall to "uncertainty and volatility for macro factors" that "cause[d] customers to delay spending commitments, particularly for high-value contracts."

Analysts at BTIG wrote that this explanation "is fairly confusing given that most peers in the software space (and particularly in security software) saw relatively strong trends." Additionally, analysts at JPMorgan were "blindsided by the magnitude of too many large deals slipping in the final days of October."

On this news, Splunk's stock price fell by $47.88 per share, or approximately 23%, to close at $158.03 per share on December 3, 2020.

Wolf Haldenstein has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at [email protected], or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Kevin Cooper, Esq.

Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Email: [email protected], [email protected] or [email protected]

Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/splunk-inc-class-action-alert-wolf-haldenstein-adler-freeman--herz-llp-announces-that-a-securities-class-action-lawsuit-has-been-filed-in-the-united-states-district-court-for-the-northern-district-of-california-on-behalf-of-tho-301195569.html

SOURCE Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP