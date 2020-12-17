Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) CFO Ronen Faier Sold $8 million of Shares

CFO of Solaredge Technologies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Ronen Faier (insider trades) sold 25,839 shares of SEDG on 12/16/2020 at an average price of $307.87 a share. The total sale was $8 million.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc along with its subsidiaries designs, develops, and sells intelligent inverter solutions maximizing power generation at the individual PV module level while lowering the cost of energy produced by the solar PV system. SolarEdge Technologies Inc has a market cap of $15.69 billion; its shares were traded at around $306.380000 with a P/E ratio of 90.94 and P/S ratio of 10.51. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with SolarEdge Technologies Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO and VP, Global Sales Zvi Lando sold 82 shares of SEDG stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $274.43. The price of the stock has increased by 11.64% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Ronen Faier sold 25,839 shares of SEDG stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $307.87. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.48% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of SEDG stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $309.88. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.13% since.

Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of SEDG stock on 12/11/2020 at the average price of $294.72. The price of the stock has increased by 3.96% since.

Director More Avery sold 21,500 shares of SEDG stock on 12/07/2020 at the average price of $275.87. The price of the stock has increased by 11.06% since.

Director Jonathan Cheifetz sold 21,119 shares of SEDG stock on 12/07/2020 at the average price of $278.52. The price of the stock has increased by 10% since.

COO Uri Bechor sold 82 shares of SEDG stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $274.43. The price of the stock has increased by 11.64% since.

