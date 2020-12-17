  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Copart Inc (CPRT) CEO A Jayson Adair Sold $36.4 million of Shares

December 17, 2020 | About: CPRT +0.63%

CEO of Copart Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) A Jayson Adair (insider trades) sold 300,000 shares of CPRT on 12/15/2020 at an average price of $121.2 a share. The total sale was $36.4 million.

Copart Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services in United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Brazil. The company offers vehicle sellers with services to process and sell vehicles over the internet. Copart Inc has a market cap of $28.81 billion; its shares were traded at around $122.010000 with a P/E ratio of 42.81 and P/S ratio of 13.01. Copart Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 15.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Copart Inc the business predictability rank of 4.5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of CPRT stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $121.2. The price of the stock has increased by 0.67% since.

