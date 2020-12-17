Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) Chief Technology Officer & EVP Mark D Papermaster Sold $4.7 million of Shares

Chief Technology Officer & EVP of Advanced Micro Devices Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mark D Papermaster (insider trades) sold 48,277 shares of AMD on 12/15/2020 at an average price of $97.26 a share. The total sale was $4.7 million.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc designs and produces microprocessors and low-power processor solutions for the computer, communications, and consumer electronics industries. Advanced Micro Devices Inc has a market cap of $116.6 billion; its shares were traded at around $96.840000 with a P/E ratio of 130.86 and P/S ratio of 13.51.

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Lisa T Su sold 150,000 shares of AMD stock on 12/08/2020 at the average price of $92.89. The price of the stock has increased by 4.25% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Technology Officer & EVP Mark D Papermaster sold 48,277 shares of AMD stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $97.26. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.43% since.

Chief Accounting Officer Darla M Smith sold 2,106 shares of AMD stock on 12/04/2020 at the average price of $92.76. The price of the stock has increased by 4.4% since.

SVP & GM DESG Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of AMD stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $85.1. The price of the stock has increased by 13.8% since.

SVP & CSO, President EMEA Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of AMD stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $83. The price of the stock has increased by 16.67% since.

