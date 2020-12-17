Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) CEO Lip Bu Tan Sold $6.1 million of Shares

CEO of Cadence Design Systems Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Lip Bu Tan (insider trades) sold 50,000 shares of CDNS on 12/15/2020 at an average price of $122.98 a share. The total sale was $6.1 million.

Cadence Design Systems Inc develops system design enablement solutions that are used to design whole electronics systems, complex integrated circuits, and electronic devices. The firm provides maintenance services for its software, hardware, and others. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a market cap of $35.51 billion; its shares were traded at around $127.300000 with a P/E ratio of 33.08 and P/S ratio of 14.12. Cadence Design Systems Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 14.70% over the past five years.

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 25,000 shares of CDNS stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $115.54. The price of the stock has increased by 10.18% since.

