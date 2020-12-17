Roth Ch Acquisition Ii (ROCCU) CEO Byron Roth Bought $1.9 million of Shares

CEO of Roth Ch Acquisition Ii (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Byron Roth (insider trades) bought 190,667 shares of ROCCU on 12/15/2020 at an average price of $10 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $1.9 million.

.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO, 10% Owner Byron Roth bought 190,667 shares of ROCCU stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $10. The price of the stock has increased by 1.8% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO, 10% Owner Gordon J Roth bought 182,641 shares of ROCCU stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $10. The price of the stock has increased by 1.8% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Daniel M. Friedberg bought 7,699 shares of ROCCU stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $10. The price of the stock has increased by 1.8% since.

COO John C Lipman bought 25,984 shares of ROCCU stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $10. The price of the stock has increased by 1.8% since.

10% Owner Sponsor-1 Llc Chlm bought 29,016 shares of ROCCU stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $10. The price of the stock has increased by 1.8% since.

10% Owner Financial Holdings, Inc. Cr bought 180,562 shares of ROCCU stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $10. The price of the stock has increased by 1.8% since.

Co-President Aaron Gurewitz bought 2,656 shares of ROCCU stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $10. The price of the stock has increased by 1.8% since.

