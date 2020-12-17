9 Meters Biopharma Inc (NMTR) CEO John Temperato Bought $100,000 of Shares

CEO of 9 Meters Biopharma Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John Temperato (insider trades) bought 153,846 shares of NMTR on 12/15/2020 at an average price of $0.65 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $100,000.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company is engaged in developing novel medicines for autoimmune/ inflammatory disease. 9 Meters Biopharma Inc has a market cap of $121.760 million; its shares were traded at around $0.810000 . 9 Meters Biopharma Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 53.60% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO John Temperato bought 153,846 shares of NMTR stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $0.65.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Edward J Sitar bought 61,538 shares of NMTR stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $0.65.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Mark A Sirgo bought 230,769 shares of NMTR stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $0.65.

