Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX) President & CEO Jon P Stonehouse Sold $1.1 million of Shares

President & CEO of Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jon P Stonehouse (insider trades) sold 134,278 shares of BCRX on 12/15/2020 at an average price of $8.32 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc is a pharmaceutical company that designs, optimizes and develops novel small-molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the infectious and inflammatory diseases. It has its focus on oral treatments for rare diseases. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc has a market cap of $1.45 billion; its shares were traded at around $8.200000 with and P/S ratio of 21.24. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Jon P Stonehouse sold 134,278 shares of BCRX stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $8.32. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.44% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Senior VP, Chief Legal Officer Alane P Barnes sold 13,741 shares of BCRX stock on 12/11/2020 at the average price of $7.96. The price of the stock has increased by 3.02% since.

Senior VP, Chief Legal Officer Alane P Barnes sold 13,741 shares of BCRX stock on 12/04/2020 at the average price of $6.23. The price of the stock has increased by 31.62% since.

For the complete insider trading history of BCRX, click here