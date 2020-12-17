Topbuild Corp (BLD) CEO Gerald Volas Sold $4.3 million of Shares

CEO of Topbuild Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Gerald Volas (insider trades) sold 24,000 shares of BLD on 12/15/2020 at an average price of $177.72 a share. The total sale was $4.3 million.

TopBuild Corp is an installer and distributor of insulation products to the United States construction industry. TopBuild Corp has a market cap of $6.39 billion; its shares were traded at around $193.560000 with a P/E ratio of 29.10 and P/S ratio of 2.44. TopBuild Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 40.60% over the past five years.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Gerald Volas sold 24,000 shares of BLD stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $177.72. The price of the stock has increased by 8.91% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

Vice President and CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of BLD stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $182.44. The price of the stock has increased by 6.1% since.

