Mesa Air Group Inc (MESA) CEO Jonathan G Ornstein Sold $589,763 of Shares

CEO of Mesa Air Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jonathan G Ornstein (insider trades) sold 84,858 shares of MESA on 12/16/2020 at an average price of $6.95 a share. The total sale was $589,763.
Mesa Air Group Inc has a market cap of $243.050 million; its shares were traded at around $6.840000 with a P/E ratio of 8.78 and P/S ratio of 0.43. Mesa Air Group Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 10.00% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Mesa Air Group Inc. .
CEO Recent Trades:
- CEO Jonathan G Ornstein sold 84,858 shares of MESA stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $6.95. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.58% since.
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- Director Harvey W Schiller sold 10,000 shares of MESA stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $6.68. The price of the stock has increased by 2.4% since.
- EVP/GC/Secretary Brian S Gillman sold 20,000 shares of MESA stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $6.87. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.44% since.
