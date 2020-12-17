Xoma Corp (XOMA) SVP, Finance & CFO Thomas M. Burns Sold $621,150 of Shares

SVP, Finance & CFO of Xoma Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Thomas M. Burns (insider trades) sold 15,000 shares of XOMA on 12/15/2020 at an average price of $41.41 a share. The total sale was $621,150.

XOMA Corp is a biotechnology company. It discovers and develops human and humanized monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. XOMA Corp has a market cap of $456.750 million; its shares were traded at around $41.440000 with and P/S ratio of 187.50. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with XOMA Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO James R Neal sold 26,000 shares of XOMA stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $41.35. The price of the stock has increased by 0.22% since.

CEO James R Neal sold 20,000 shares of XOMA stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $32.81. The price of the stock has increased by 26.3% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

SVP, Finance & CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 15,000 shares of XOMA stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $41.41. The price of the stock has increased by 0.07% since.

SVP, Finance & CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 12,000 shares of XOMA stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $32.69. The price of the stock has increased by 26.77% since.

For the complete insider trading history of XOMA, click here