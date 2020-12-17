  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) Vice Chair, Pres. & CEO OCI Robert Binder Sold $2.3 million of Shares

December 17, 2020 | About: NCLH -0.2%

Vice Chair, Pres. & CEO OCI of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Robert Binder (insider trades) sold 91,484 shares of NCLH on 12/15/2020 at an average price of $24.76 a share. The total sale was $2.3 million.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd is a cruise company which operates the Norwegian, Oceania Cruises and Regent brands. It offers accommodations, multiple dining venues, bars and lounges, spa, casino and retail shopping areas. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd has a market cap of $8.02 billion; its shares were traded at around $25.410000 with and P/S ratio of 1.97. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd had annual average EBITDA growth of 17.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd the business predictability rank of 4.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 6 severe warning signs with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Vice Chair, Pres. & CEO OCI Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of NCLH stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $24.76. The price of the stock has increased by 2.63% since.

For the complete insider trading history of NCLH, click here

.

Comments

