Titan Machinery Inc (TITN) Chairman and CEO David Joseph Meyer Sold $2.1 million of Shares

Chairman and CEO of Titan Machinery Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David Joseph Meyer (insider trades) sold 105,426 shares of TITN on 12/16/2020 at an average price of $20.11 a share. The total sale was $2.1 million.

Titan Machinery Inc is engaged in retail sale, service and rental of agricultural and construction machinery. It sells and repairs agricultural equipment, including machinery and attachments for large-scale farming and home and gardening purposes. Titan Machinery Inc has a market cap of $442.540 million; its shares were traded at around $19.620000 with a P/E ratio of 23.09 and P/S ratio of 0.33. Titan Machinery Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 29.30% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Titan Machinery Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman and CEO, 10% Owner David Joseph Meyer sold 105,426 shares of TITN stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $20.11. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.44% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Mark P. Kalvoda sold 12,000 shares of TITN stock on 12/09/2020 at the average price of $19.82. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.01% since.

