  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Titan Machinery Inc (TITN) Chairman and CEO David Joseph Meyer Sold $2.1 million of Shares

December 17, 2020 | About: TITN -0.3%

Chairman and CEO of Titan Machinery Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David Joseph Meyer (insider trades) sold 105,426 shares of TITN on 12/16/2020 at an average price of $20.11 a share. The total sale was $2.1 million.

Titan Machinery Inc is engaged in retail sale, service and rental of agricultural and construction machinery. It sells and repairs agricultural equipment, including machinery and attachments for large-scale farming and home and gardening purposes. Titan Machinery Inc has a market cap of $442.540 million; its shares were traded at around $19.620000 with a P/E ratio of 23.09 and P/S ratio of 0.33. Titan Machinery Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 29.30% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Titan Machinery Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman and CEO, 10% Owner David Joseph Meyer sold 105,426 shares of TITN stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $20.11. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.44% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Mark P. Kalvoda sold 12,000 shares of TITN stock on 12/09/2020 at the average price of $19.82. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.01% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TITN, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)