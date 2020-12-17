Air Lease Corp (AL) EVP & Managing Director, Asia Jie Chen Sold $1 million of Shares

EVP & Managing Director, Asia of Air Lease Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jie Chen (insider trades) sold 25,000 shares of AL on 12/15/2020 at an average price of $41.96 a share. The total sale was $1 million.

Air Lease Corp is a U.S based aircraft leasing company. Its main source of revenue comes through the leasing of narrow and wide-bodied jet aircrafts primarily in the European market. Air Lease Corp has a market cap of $4.82 billion; its shares were traded at around $42.330000 with a P/E ratio of 8.68 and P/S ratio of 2.31. The dividend yield of Air Lease Corp stocks is 1.42%. Air Lease Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 13.80% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Air Lease Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO and President John L Plueger sold 80,000 shares of AL stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $38.47. The price of the stock has increased by 10.03% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP and CFO Gregory B Willis sold 5,900 shares of AL stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $40.18. The price of the stock has increased by 5.35% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP Alex A Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of AL stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $41.93. The price of the stock has increased by 0.95% since.

EVP Grant A Levy sold 10,000 shares of AL stock on 12/11/2020 at the average price of $42.53. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.47% since.

EVP & Managing Director, Asia Jie Chen sold 20,000 shares of AL stock on 12/11/2020 at the average price of $42.26. The price of the stock has increased by 0.17% since.

