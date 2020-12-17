Anthem Inc (ANTM) EVP & President, Commercial Peter D Haytaian Sold $1.8 million of Shares

EVP & President, Commercial of Anthem Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Peter D Haytaian (insider trades) sold 5,833 shares of ANTM on 12/15/2020 at an average price of $312.53 a share. The total sale was $1.8 million.

Anthem Inc is a health benefits company offering a network-based managed care plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid and Medicare markets. Its business segments are Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business and Other. Anthem Inc has a market cap of $78.11 billion; its shares were traded at around $314.080000 with a P/E ratio of 16.24 and P/S ratio of 0.69. The dividend yield of Anthem Inc stocks is 1.21%. Anthem Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 7.40% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Anthem Inc the business predictability rank of 4-star.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

