Sitime Corp (SITM) CEO Rajesh Vashist Sold $1.1 million of Shares

CEO of Sitime Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Rajesh Vashist (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of SITM on 12/16/2020 at an average price of $109.31 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

SiTime Corp has a market cap of $1.95 billion; its shares were traded at around $115.000000 with and P/S ratio of 17.26. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with SiTime Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 10,000 shares of SITM stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $109.31. The price of the stock has increased by 5.21% since.

CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 18,209 shares of SITM stock on 11/25/2020 at the average price of $84.01. The price of the stock has increased by 36.89% since.

CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 10,000 shares of SITM stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $83.27. The price of the stock has increased by 38.1% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP, CFO Arthur D Chadwick sold 6,025 shares of SITM stock on 12/09/2020 at the average price of $101.59. The price of the stock has increased by 13.2% since.

EVP, CFO Arthur D Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of SITM stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $87.54. The price of the stock has increased by 31.37% since.

EVP, CFO Arthur D Chadwick sold 3,128 shares of SITM stock on 11/25/2020 at the average price of $83.35. The price of the stock has increased by 37.97% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Tom Dang-hsing Yiu sold 3,000 shares of SITM stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $108.95. The price of the stock has increased by 5.55% since.

See Remarks Lionel Bonnot sold 673 shares of SITM stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $110. The price of the stock has increased by 4.55% since.

Director Raman Chitkara sold 2,000 shares of SITM stock on 12/10/2020 at the average price of $105.07. The price of the stock has increased by 9.45% since.

Director Edward H. Frank sold 3,000 shares of SITM stock on 12/04/2020 at the average price of $98.32. The price of the stock has increased by 16.97% since.

Director Torsten Kreindl sold 1,073 shares of SITM stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $95. The price of the stock has increased by 21.05% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SITM, click here