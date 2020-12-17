  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Seacor Holdings Inc (CKH) Executive Chairman and CEO Charles Fabrikant Sold $978,555 of Shares

December 17, 2020 | About: CKH -0.02%

Executive Chairman and CEO of Seacor Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Charles Fabrikant (insider trades) sold 23,506 shares of CKH on 12/16/2020 at an average price of $41.63 a share. The total sale was $978,555.

SEACOR Holdings Inc owns, operates & markets equipment's in the offshore oil and gas, shipping and logistics industries. SEACOR Holdings Inc has a market cap of $846.690 million; its shares were traded at around $41.560000 with a P/E ratio of 79.92 and P/S ratio of 1.18. SEACOR Holdings Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 6.50% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with SEACOR Holdings Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Executive Chairman and CEO Charles Fabrikant sold 23,506 shares of CKH stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $41.63. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.17% since.
  • Executive Chairman and CEO Charles Fabrikant sold 64,902 shares of CKH stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $41.85. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.69% since.
  • Executive Chairman and CEO Charles Fabrikant sold 81,334 shares of CKH stock on 12/10/2020 at the average price of $41.99. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.02% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Oivind Lorentzen sold 60,089 shares of CKH stock on 12/11/2020 at the average price of $41.86. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.72% since.

