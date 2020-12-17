Five9 Inc (FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein Sold $2.1 million of Shares

CFO of Five9 Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Barry Zwarenstein (insider trades) sold 12,500 shares of FIVN on 12/16/2020 at an average price of $168.57 a share. The total sale was $2.1 million.

Five9 Inc provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company is engaged in providing research, development and client support services for contact centers. Five9 Inc has a market cap of $11.37 billion; its shares were traded at around $172.380000 with and P/S ratio of 27.20. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Five9 Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Rowan M Trollope sold 6,000 shares of FIVN stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $168.58. The price of the stock has increased by 2.25% since.

CEO Rowan M Trollope sold 23,221 shares of FIVN stock on 12/04/2020 at the average price of $151.58. The price of the stock has increased by 13.72% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of FIVN stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $168.57. The price of the stock has increased by 2.26% since.

CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,766 shares of FIVN stock on 12/04/2020 at the average price of $151.63. The price of the stock has increased by 13.68% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President Daniel P. Burkland sold 5,159 shares of FIVN stock on 12/04/2020 at the average price of $152.89. The price of the stock has increased by 12.75% since.

EVP, Cloud Operations Scott Welch sold 14,572 shares of FIVN stock on 12/04/2020 at the average price of $151.75. The price of the stock has increased by 13.59% since.

