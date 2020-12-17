  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Five9 Inc (FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein Sold $2.1 million of Shares

December 17, 2020 | About: FIVN +2.05%

CFO of Five9 Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Barry Zwarenstein (insider trades) sold 12,500 shares of FIVN on 12/16/2020 at an average price of $168.57 a share. The total sale was $2.1 million.

Five9 Inc provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company is engaged in providing research, development and client support services for contact centers. Five9 Inc has a market cap of $11.37 billion; its shares were traded at around $172.380000 with and P/S ratio of 27.20. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Five9 Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Rowan M Trollope sold 6,000 shares of FIVN stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $168.58. The price of the stock has increased by 2.25% since.
  • CEO Rowan M Trollope sold 23,221 shares of FIVN stock on 12/04/2020 at the average price of $151.58. The price of the stock has increased by 13.72% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of FIVN stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $168.57. The price of the stock has increased by 2.26% since.
  • CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,766 shares of FIVN stock on 12/04/2020 at the average price of $151.63. The price of the stock has increased by 13.68% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • President Daniel P. Burkland sold 5,159 shares of FIVN stock on 12/04/2020 at the average price of $152.89. The price of the stock has increased by 12.75% since.
  • EVP, Cloud Operations Scott Welch sold 14,572 shares of FIVN stock on 12/04/2020 at the average price of $151.75. The price of the stock has increased by 13.59% since.

For the complete insider trading history of FIVN, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)