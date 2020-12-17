International Money Express Inc (IMXI) CEO, President & Chairman Robert Lisy Sold $827,500 of Shares

CEO, President & Chairman of International Money Express Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Robert Lisy (insider trades) sold 50,000 shares of IMXI on 12/15/2020 at an average price of $16.55 a share. The total sale was $827,500.

International Money Express Inc has a market cap of $642.280 million; its shares were traded at around $16.870000 with a P/E ratio of 21.74 and P/S ratio of 1.90.

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

CAO & Chief Compliance Officer Jose Perez-villarreal sold 1,404 shares of IMXI stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $17.09. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.29% since.

