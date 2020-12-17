Wex Inc (WEX) CFO Roberto Simon Sold $2 million of Shares

CFO of Wex Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Roberto Simon (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of WEX on 12/15/2020 at an average price of $199.5 a share. The total sale was $2 million.

WEX Inc is a provider of corporate payment solutions. It operates through Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. WEX Inc has a market cap of $9.04 billion; its shares were traded at around $204.760000 with a P/E ratio of 196.89 and P/S ratio of 5.61. WEX Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 8.40% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated WEX Inc the business predictability rank of 4-star. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with WEX Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of WEX stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $199.5. The price of the stock has increased by 2.64% since.

CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of WEX stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $185. The price of the stock has increased by 10.68% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Technology Officer David G Cooper sold 3,777 shares of WEX stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $201. The price of the stock has increased by 1.87% since.

For the complete insider trading history of WEX, click here