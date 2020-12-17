Pdl Biopharma Inc (PDLI) President and CEO Dominique Monnet Sold $1.3 million of Shares

President and CEO of Pdl Biopharma Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Dominique Monnet (insider trades) sold 500,000 shares of PDLI on 12/16/2020 at an average price of $2.6 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

PDL BioPharma Inc is engaged in the discovery of a new generation of targeted treatments for cancer and immunologic diseases. It focuses on intellectual property asset management, investing in new royalty bearing assets and maximizing value of its patent. PDL BioPharma Inc has a market cap of $302.700 million; its shares were traded at around $2.650000 with and P/S ratio of 6.11. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with PDL BioPharma Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

10% Owner Point Capital L.p. Silver bought 2,090,000 shares of PDLI stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $2.57. The price of the stock has increased by 3.11% since.

VP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary Christopher Lewis Stone sold 200,000 shares of PDLI stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $2.56. The price of the stock has increased by 3.52% since.

Director David W Gryska sold 75,000 shares of PDLI stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $2.68. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.12% since.

Director David W Gryska sold 75,000 shares of PDLI stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $2.52. The price of the stock has increased by 5.16% since.

Director Elizabeth G. O'farrell sold 25,826 shares of PDLI stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $2.44. The price of the stock has increased by 8.61% since.

