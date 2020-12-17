  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Pdl Biopharma Inc (PDLI) President and CEO Dominique Monnet Sold $1.3 million of Shares

December 17, 2020 | About: PDLI +2.32%

President and CEO of Pdl Biopharma Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Dominique Monnet (insider trades) sold 500,000 shares of PDLI on 12/16/2020 at an average price of $2.6 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

PDL BioPharma Inc is engaged in the discovery of a new generation of targeted treatments for cancer and immunologic diseases. It focuses on intellectual property asset management, investing in new royalty bearing assets and maximizing value of its patent. PDL BioPharma Inc has a market cap of $302.700 million; its shares were traded at around $2.650000 with and P/S ratio of 6.11. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with PDL BioPharma Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Dominique Monnet sold 500,000 shares of PDLI stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $2.6. The price of the stock has increased by 1.92% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • 10% Owner Point Capital L.p. Silver bought 2,090,000 shares of PDLI stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $2.57. The price of the stock has increased by 3.11% since.
  • VP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary Christopher Lewis Stone sold 200,000 shares of PDLI stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $2.56. The price of the stock has increased by 3.52% since.
  • Director David W Gryska sold 75,000 shares of PDLI stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $2.68. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.12% since.
  • Director David W Gryska sold 75,000 shares of PDLI stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $2.52. The price of the stock has increased by 5.16% since.
  • Director Elizabeth G. O'farrell sold 25,826 shares of PDLI stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $2.44. The price of the stock has increased by 8.61% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PDLI, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)