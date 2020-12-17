  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Health Catalyst Inc (HCAT) CFO James Patrick Jr. Nelli Sold $639,118 of Shares

December 17, 2020 | About: HCAT +4.91%

CFO of Health Catalyst Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) James Patrick Jr. Nelli (insider trades) sold 15,962 shares of HCAT on 12/16/2020 at an average price of $40.04 a share. The total sale was $639,118.

Health Catalyst Inc has a market cap of $1.79 billion; its shares were traded at around $42.080000 with and P/S ratio of 8.93. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Health Catalyst Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 21,609 shares of HCAT stock on 12/02/2020 at the average price of $35.21. The price of the stock has increased by 19.51% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 15,962 shares of HCAT stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $40.04. The price of the stock has increased by 5.09% since.
  • CFO James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 4,038 shares of HCAT stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $39.99. The price of the stock has increased by 5.23% since.
  • CFO James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 45,000 shares of HCAT stock on 12/02/2020 at the average price of $35.05. The price of the stock has increased by 20.06% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 5,000 shares of HCAT stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $38.76. The price of the stock has increased by 8.57% since.
  • Director Timothy G. Ferris sold 2,333 shares of HCAT stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $38.75. The price of the stock has increased by 8.59% since.
  • Director Anita Pramoda sold 34,000 shares of HCAT stock on 12/07/2020 at the average price of $38.13. The price of the stock has increased by 10.36% since.
  • Director D Fraser Bullock sold 25,777 shares of HCAT stock on 12/04/2020 at the average price of $37.19. The price of the stock has increased by 13.15% since.
  • General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 9,500 shares of HCAT stock on 12/04/2020 at the average price of $37.17. The price of the stock has increased by 13.21% since.

For the complete insider trading history of HCAT, click here

.

