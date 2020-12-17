  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Verisign Inc (VRSN) Exec. Chairman & CEO D James Bidzos Sold $1.3 million of Shares

December 17, 2020 | About: VRSN +1.14%

Exec. Chairman & CEO of Verisign Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) D James Bidzos (insider trades) sold 6,000 shares of VRSN on 12/16/2020 at an average price of $215.07 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

VeriSign Inc is a part of the internet content industry. It provides domain name registry and internet security for websites and enterprises around the world. VeriSign Inc has a market cap of $24.87 billion; its shares were traded at around $217.930000 with a P/E ratio of 31.43 and P/S ratio of 20.17. VeriSign Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 18.50% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated VeriSign Inc the business predictability rank of 3.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with VeriSign Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Exec. Chairman & CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VRSN stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $215.07. The price of the stock has increased by 1.33% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary Thomas C Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VRSN stock on 12/09/2020 at the average price of $210.85. The price of the stock has increased by 3.36% since.
  • EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary Thomas C Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of VRSN stock on 11/27/2020 at the average price of $200. The price of the stock has increased by 8.97% since.

For the complete insider trading history of VRSN, click here

.

