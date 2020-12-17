Exlservice Holdings Inc (EXLS) CEO & Vice Chairman Rohit Kapoor Sold $1.2 million of Shares

CEO & Vice Chairman of Exlservice Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Rohit Kapoor (insider trades) sold 14,537 shares of EXLS on 12/15/2020 at an average price of $84.96 a share. The total sale was $1.2 million.

ExlService Holdings Inc is an operations management and analytics company. It helps businesses enhance growth and profitability. The company's operating business segments are Operations Management, and Analytics. ExlService Holdings Inc has a market cap of $2.91 billion; its shares were traded at around $86.200000 with a P/E ratio of 37.98 and P/S ratio of 3.07. ExlService Holdings Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 12.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated ExlService Holdings Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with ExlService Holdings Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO & Vice Chairman Rohit Kapoor sold 14,537 shares of EXLS stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $84.96. The price of the stock has increased by 1.46% since.

CEO & Vice Chairman Rohit Kapoor sold 2,500 shares of EXLS stock on 12/09/2020 at the average price of $84.96. The price of the stock has increased by 1.46% since.

CEO & Vice Chairman Rohit Kapoor sold 1,867 shares of EXLS stock on 12/04/2020 at the average price of $84.95. The price of the stock has increased by 1.47% since.

CEO & Vice Chairman Rohit Kapoor sold 814 shares of EXLS stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $84.96. The price of the stock has increased by 1.46% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Executive Vice President Samuel Meckey sold 1,476 shares of EXLS stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $83.83. The price of the stock has increased by 2.83% since.

Director David B Kelso sold 5,138 shares of EXLS stock on 12/10/2020 at the average price of $83.71. The price of the stock has increased by 2.97% since.

Director Clyde W Ostler sold 2,281 shares of EXLS stock on 12/04/2020 at the average price of $83.97. The price of the stock has increased by 2.66% since.

Director Clyde W Ostler sold 2,278 shares of EXLS stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $84.09. The price of the stock has increased by 2.51% since.

Director Garen K Staglin sold 4,758 shares of EXLS stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $84.09. The price of the stock has increased by 2.51% since.

