Elys Game Technology Corp (ELYS) CEO Michele Ciavarella Bought $159,180 of Shares

CEO of Elys Game Technology Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michele Ciavarella (insider trades) bought 42,000 shares of ELYS on 12/16/2020 at an average price of $3.79 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $159,180.

Newgioco Group Inc, through its subsidiaries provides web-based and land-based gaming services in Italy and Austria. It offers gaming products and services such as sports betting, online casino, poker, bingo and among others. Elys Game Technology Corp has a market cap of $59.460 million; its shares were traded at around $3.560000 with and P/S ratio of 1.26. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Elys Game Technology Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO, 10% Owner Michele Ciavarella bought 58,000 shares of ELYS stock on 12/11/2020 at the average price of $3.02. The price of the stock has increased by 17.88% since.

CEO, 10% Owner Michele Ciavarella bought 78,000 shares of ELYS stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $2.91. The price of the stock has increased by 22.34% since.

CEO, 10% Owner Michele Ciavarella bought 78,000 shares of ELYS stock on 11/27/2020 at the average price of $2.09. The price of the stock has increased by 70.33% since.

CEO, 10% Owner Michele Ciavarella bought 21,000 shares of ELYS stock on 11/25/2020 at the average price of $1.62.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Vice President of Technology Luca Pasquini bought 1,000 shares of ELYS stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $3.15. The price of the stock has increased by 13.02% since.

10% Owner Street Capital Corp. Gold bought 100,000 shares of ELYS stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $3.02. The price of the stock has increased by 17.88% since.

Vice President of Technology Luca Pasquini bought 500 shares of ELYS stock on 12/04/2020 at the average price of $3. The price of the stock has increased by 18.67% since.

Vice President of Technology Luca Pasquini bought 1,000 shares of ELYS stock on 12/04/2020 at the average price of $3. The price of the stock has increased by 18.67% since.

