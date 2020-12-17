Yext Inc (YEXT) CEO Howard Lerman Sold $1.1 million of Shares

CEO of Yext Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Howard Lerman (insider trades) sold 75,000 shares of YEXT on 12/16/2020 at an average price of $15.11 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Yext Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and sync it to over 100 services including Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp. Yext Inc has a market cap of $1.94 billion; its shares were traded at around $15.890000 with and P/S ratio of 5.45. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Yext Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President & COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of YEXT stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $15.03. The price of the stock has increased by 5.72% since.

President & COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of YEXT stock on 12/08/2020 at the average price of $15.96. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.44% since.

President & COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of YEXT stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $19.13. The price of the stock has decreased by 16.94% since.

President & COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of YEXT stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $18.72. The price of the stock has decreased by 15.12% since.

