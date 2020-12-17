Liberated Syndication Inc (LSYN) CFO Richard Heyse Bought $51,000 of Shares

CFO of Liberated Syndication Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Richard Heyse (insider trades) bought 10,000 shares of LSYN on 12/15/2020 at an average price of $5.1 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $51,000.

Liberated Syndication Inc is a podcast service provider offering hosting and distribution tools which include storage, bandwidth, RSS creation, distribution and statistics tracking. Liberated Syndication Inc has a market cap of $135.870 million; its shares were traded at around $5.110000 with and P/S ratio of 5.86.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Richard Heyse bought 10,000 shares of LSYN stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $5.1. The price of the stock has increased by 0.2% since.

CFO Richard Heyse bought 20,000 shares of LSYN stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $3.72. The price of the stock has increased by 37.37% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Bradley M Tirpak bought 10,000 shares of LSYN stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $5.15. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.78% since.

Director Eric Shahinian bought 8,534 shares of LSYN stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $3.8. The price of the stock has increased by 34.47% since.

Director Eric Shahinian bought 60,183 shares of LSYN stock on 12/02/2020 at the average price of $3.73. The price of the stock has increased by 37% since.

