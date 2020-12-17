Masimo Corp (MASI) EVP, Ops & Clinical Research Anand Sampath Sold $8 million of Shares

EVP, Ops & Clinical Research of Masimo Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Anand Sampath (insider trades) sold 30,000 shares of MASI on 12/15/2020 at an average price of $265.59 a share. The total sale was $8 million.

Masimo Corp is a medical technology company. The company develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies. Its product includes noninvasive blood constituent and brain and breath monitoring. Masimo Corp has a market cap of $14.74 billion; its shares were traded at around $267.720000 with a P/E ratio of 69.51 and P/S ratio of 13.89. Masimo Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 14.10% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Masimo Corp the business predictability rank of 3.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Masimo Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO and Chairman of the Board Joe E Kiani sold 42,664 shares of MASI stock on 12/11/2020 at the average price of $270.61. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.07% since.

CEO and Chairman of the Board Joe E Kiani sold 57,336 shares of MASI stock on 12/09/2020 at the average price of $270.67. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.09% since.

CEO and Chairman of the Board Joe E Kiani sold 100,000 shares of MASI stock on 12/04/2020 at the average price of $262.94. The price of the stock has increased by 1.82% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

