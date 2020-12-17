  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Irhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC) EVP, Sales David A Vort Sold $2.1 million of Shares

December 17, 2020 | About: IRTC +7.48%

EVP, Sales of Irhythm Technologies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David A Vort (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of IRTC on 12/15/2020 at an average price of $210 a share. The total sale was $2.1 million.

iRhythm Technologies Inc is a commercial-stage digital healthcare company redefining the way cardiac arrhythmias are clinically diagnosed by combining wearable biosensing technology with cloud-based data analytics and machine-learning capabilities. iRhythm Technologies Inc has a market cap of $6.9 billion; its shares were traded at around $239.150000 with and P/S ratio of 26.51. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with iRhythm Technologies Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, Sales David A Vort sold 10,000 shares of IRTC stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $210. The price of the stock has increased by 13.88% since.
  • EVP, Sales David A Vort sold 5,000 shares of IRTC stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $242. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.18% since.
  • EVP, Sales David A Vort sold 5,000 shares of IRTC stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $231.16. The price of the stock has increased by 3.46% since.

For the complete insider trading history of IRTC, click here

.

