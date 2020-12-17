Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL) CEO and President Mark D. Mcclain Sold $2.8 million of Shares

CEO and President of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mark D. Mcclain (insider trades) sold 56,000 shares of SAIL on 12/15/2020 at an average price of $50.21 a share. The total sale was $2.8 million.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc provides enterprise identity governance solutions. Its open identity platform empowers users and governs their access to applications and data across complex, hybrid IT environments. SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a market cap of $4.86 billion; its shares were traded at around $53.410000 with and P/S ratio of 13.76.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO and President Mark D. Mcclain sold 56,000 shares of SAIL stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $50.21. The price of the stock has increased by 6.37% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Jason Ream sold 15,000 shares of SAIL stock on 12/11/2020 at the average price of $48.35. The price of the stock has increased by 10.47% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

General Counsel and Secretary Christopher Schmitt sold 7,291 shares of SAIL stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $43.15. The price of the stock has increased by 23.78% since.

