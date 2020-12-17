Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) CFO Thomas W Sweet Sold $7.3 million of Shares

CFO of Dell Technologies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Thomas W Sweet (insider trades) sold 100,000 shares of DELL on 12/15/2020 at an average price of $73.22 a share. The total sale was $7.3 million.

Dell Technologies Inc has a market cap of $56.02 billion; its shares were traded at around $74.710000 with a P/E ratio of 23.47 and P/S ratio of 0.61. Dell Technologies Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 35.90% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Dell Technologies Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Thomas W Sweet sold 100,000 shares of DELL stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $73.22. The price of the stock has increased by 2.03% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO & Vice Chairman Jeffrey W Clarke sold 53,130 shares of DELL stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $69.15. The price of the stock has increased by 8.04% since.

COO & Vice Chairman Jeffrey W Clarke sold 200,000 shares of DELL stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $68.26. The price of the stock has increased by 9.45% since.

COO & Vice Chairman Jeffrey W Clarke sold 200,000 shares of DELL stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $67.96. The price of the stock has increased by 9.93% since.

