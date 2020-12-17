Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX) COO Mike C. Smith Sold $2.5 million of Shares

COO of Stitch Fix Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mike C. Smith (insider trades) sold 40,000 shares of SFIX on 12/15/2020 at an average price of $63.69 a share. The total sale was $2.5 million.

Stitch Fix Inc offers personal style service for men and women. It offers women's, petite, maternity, men's, plus apparel, as well as shoes and accessories. Stitch Fix Inc has a market cap of $7.21 billion; its shares were traded at around $68.770000 with and P/S ratio of 4.10.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO, 10% Owner Katrina Lake sold 109,949 shares of SFIX stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $35.71. The price of the stock has increased by 92.58% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Marka Hansen sold 12,250 shares of SFIX stock on 12/08/2020 at the average price of $46. The price of the stock has increased by 49.5% since.

Director Marka Hansen sold 20,250 shares of SFIX stock on 11/27/2020 at the average price of $40. The price of the stock has increased by 71.93% since.

Chief Legal Officer & Secr. Scott Darling sold 23,032 shares of SFIX stock on 11/27/2020 at the average price of $40. The price of the stock has increased by 71.93% since.

President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 12,473 shares of SFIX stock on 11/27/2020 at the average price of $40. The price of the stock has increased by 71.93% since.

